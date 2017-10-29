Missing: 49-year old from Prince George's County

HYATTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 49-year-old man from Prince George's County, Maryland.
Murle Alexander Saturday morning near the 8500 block of Annapolis Road.
She was wearing a purple sweater and black pants.
Police said Alexander is 5’4”and weighs 187 pounds.
If you have any information, please call the Prince George's County Police Department.
