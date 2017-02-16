MISSING: 48-year-old Beltsville man

WUSA
BELTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Prince George’s County Police need the public’s help in finding 48 year-old Marvin Best.

He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 13 on Evans Trail in Beltsville, Md. Best is described as a black male, 5’5” tall, and 200 pounds.  

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marvin Best is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at (301) 772-4420.

