MISSING: 31-year-old Derwood man

DERWOOD, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a 31-year-old missing Derwood man, who was last seen on Sunday.

Anthony Monroe Harris was last seen leaving his home located in thw 15900 block of Frederick Road on Sunday, Montgomery County police said.

He is described as an African American man, standing 6'4" tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green winter coat and gray sweatpants. Harris is currently using crutches.

His family and police are concerned for his emotional and physical well-being.

Anyone with information with regard to his whereabouts is urged to call 301.279.8000.



