MISSING: 30-year-old Lanham man

LANHAM, MD (WUSA9) - The Prince George’s County Police Department need the public’s help finding a 30-year-old man who is missing.

Nicholas Parker was last seen in the 9300 block of Annapolis Road in Lanham, Maryland around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

He is described as an African American male, 6’2” tall and about 110 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a red and black turban, blue jeans and blue jean jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.



