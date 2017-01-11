Missing 3-legged dog found safe near BWI

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A three-legged dog that was lost near BWI airport has been found safe, according to Baltimore’s CBS affiliate WJZ.

According to his new owners, Falcon was getting ready to start a new life Saturday evening when he landed at the airport. As he was being leashed and removed from his crate at baggage claim, something spooked Falcon, and he ran out the door.

“Everything happened so fast, and Falcon was gone,” a family friend wrote in an email to WUSA9.

His new family spent hours in the freezing cold looking for Falcon. They spotted him several times, but he was too skittish to approach, they said.

According to WJZ, the family happily reunited with Falcon Thursday afternoon near BWI.

The family said they were determined to find Falcon because he had been through so much already. For months, the dog lived in a trash pile with his sister, they said. Falcon was repeatedly shot at and hit with pellet guns. He was also hit by a car.

“Through all of this Falcon has been the sweetest and most forgiving dog,” the family friend wrote in an email. “There is no other dog that deserves it more than Falcon.”

