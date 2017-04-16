FOUND: 27-year-old woman who left emergency room in Columbia

COLUMBIA, MD (WUSA9) - Police say the 27-year-old woman who left the emergency room at Howard County General Hospital has been located.

Angela Brooks returned to the hospital in good condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police need your help locating a 27-year-old woman who walked out of the emergency room at Howard County General Hospital early Sunday morning.

Police say Angela Brooks was last seen around 4:30 a.m. leaving the hospital. She does not have a cell phone or money.

Authorities have searched the area and Brooks' home, but have not been about to locate her. Officials are not releasing details about Brooks' medical treatment, but are concerned for her safety and well-being.

She is described as a black female. She was wearing maroon hospital scrubs.

She has been known to frequent the area of Turnabout Lane in Columbia, but so far checks of that area have been negative.

Police are asking anyone who sees Brooks or has any information on her whereabouts to call 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV