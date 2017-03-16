MISSING: 27-year-old woman from Howard County

(Photo: Maryland State police)

JESSUP, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman from Willards, Maryland, who was last seen in Howard County three days ago.

Katie M. Cook, 27, is described as a white woman, standing 5'4" tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde, shoulder length hair and blue eyes. Maryland State police said she is believed to have been wearing a long leather jacket with a hood, jeans and slippers.

She was last seen around 7 a.m. on March 12 in the area of Rt. 175 and Rt. 1 in Jessup, Maryland, police said. She was visiting a relative in the area. Cook also has family in Harford County.

Cook's mother reported her as missing to Maryland State police on Wednesday. Her mother told police it is unusual that Cook has no telephone contact with her relatives for days.

Anyone who may have seen Cook or who has information about her location, is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barrack, 410-879-2101.

