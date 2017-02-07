MISSING: 25-year-old Cloverly man

CLOVERLY, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old man from the Cloverly area.

Michael Gaston Gallegos was last seen by family members on Friday, February 5 in downtown Silver Spring. Police said Michael is known to frequent the downtown area, including Starbucks locations.

Gallegos is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8” tall, 120 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, green tie, black pants, black shoes, black jacket, red headphones and was carrying a green backpack.

Family members and police are concerned for his emotional and physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Gaston Gallegos is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

(© 2017 WUSA)