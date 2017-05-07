MISSING: 20-year-old Maryland man

(Photo: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

CALIFORNIA, MD (WUSA9) - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 20-year-old man from California, Maryland.

Markel Jonathan Parker Williams was last seen at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital on May 3.

He is described as a black male, about 5’9” tall, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said he is known to frequent Charles County and the 23000 block of North Patuxent Beach Drive.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-0404.

