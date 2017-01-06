MISSING: 18-year-old Waldorf man

(Photo: Charles County Sheriff's Office)

WALDORF, MD (WUSA9) - The Charles County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing man from Waldorf.

Chase John Martinez, 18, was last seen on Monday, January 2 at the Hampton Inn on Crain Highway.

Martinez is 5’9” and 200 pounds. The Sheriff's Office said he has a stalky build, green eyes, tattoos on both arms, pierced ears and sometimes wears glasses.

He is under doctor’s care and is in need of medication. He doesn’t have access to a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer T. Thayer at (301) 932-2222.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Learn more at the CCSO’s website.