SILVER SPRING, Md. (WUSA9) -- Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring.

Hilmer Anibal Espino, 16, of the 8800 block of Lanier Drive was reported missing by his family. He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5'6" tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to Montgomery County police.

Espino has tattoos of the cartoon character Snoopy on his chest and the word "Estrella" on his left arm.

Police said his family and authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hilmer Anibal Espino is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

