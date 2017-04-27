MISSING: 14-year-old girl from Takoma Park, Kiari Moore

TAKOMA PARK, MD (WUSA9) - Takoma Park Police want the public’s help in finding Kiari Moore. The 14-year-old girl is listed as a “critically missing juvenile.”

Kiari’s father last saw her at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue in Takoma Park, Md. Her friends saw her later that night in Germantown.

Kiari is 5’8” and weighs 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray jeans and brown/black flat shoes with a gold bow.

She is considered critically missing because of her age.

Anyone who has information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100 and refer to case #170504426.

