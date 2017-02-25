MISSING: 13-year-old girl from Frederick

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 13-year-old girl from Frederick.
Neaveh Marquizia Onley’s mom reported her missing in the 100 block of S. Bentz Street.
She was wearing a grey t-shirt with a heart and grey yoga pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the department by phone 301-600-TIPS (8477), text at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
