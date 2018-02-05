MISSING: 13-year-old and 15-year-old from St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 13-year-old and 15-year-old from the Leonardtown area.

Noah Charles Anthony Aldridge , 13, and Ian Justis McClure Aldridge, 15, were reported missing on Sunday.

Police say the teens were last seen in the Leonardtown area and it appears the two are missing volunatrily. Due to Noah's age, police say he is considered critically missing.

Noah is descrobed by police as a 5'5" white male, weighing 115 pounds. Ian is described as a 5'11" white male, weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing juveniles is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

