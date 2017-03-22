MISSING: 12-year-old boy from Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 12-year-old boy from Prince George's County, Maryland.

Isaiah Long was last seen near Fieldstone Way in Hyattsville.

He is described as 5'6" tall, weighing 145 pounds.

He was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact the Prince George's County Police Department.

© 2017 WUSA-TV