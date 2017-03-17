WUSA
MISSING: 11-year-old Lanham boy

March 17, 2017

LANHAM, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Jesse Ghansah was last seen Thursday in the 5300 block of Whitfield Chapel Rd. He was wearing a blue and orange jacket and tan camo pants.

If you have any information, please contact Prince George’s County Police. 

