(Photo: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office)

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Authorities need your help finding a missing 10-year-old boy from St. Mary's County.

Stephon James Proctor, 10, is believed to be with Bruce Proctor, who may be driving a black Range Rover SUV with MD or DC registration.

The boy is described as 4'3" tall and 58 pounds heavy. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If spotted, please call 301-475-4040.

