Metrobus route cuts proposed in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., MD (WUSA9) - Metro is considering big cuts to fix its money problems, and bus riders are not happy.

A half-dozen bus routes through Prince George’s County could be changed or cut. The agency is facing a $300 million shortfall.

Riders think Fort Washington, Oxon Hill, and Indian Head are being targeted unfairly.

“With Metro cutting the buses, it's going to be inconvenient for everybody. I'm pretty sure I'm the only person or the only parent affected by this,” said Daniese Stewart, who lives in Fort Washington and relies on one of the affected bus routes to get to work.

Metro is still taking public comment on the issue. You can send it through WMATA's website. The deadline is Monday.

Click here to submit your feedback to Metro.

#WMATA's proposed bus cuts have a human face in Prince George's County. Indian Head and Ft. Washington riders call the routes vital. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/MFUDj5fW0S — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) February 2, 2017

(© 2017 WUSA)