Metro passengers 'held up' with bb gun, officials say

NEW CARROLLTON, MD. (WUSA9) - Some Orange Line metro riders had a scare Wednesday night when a man attempted to rob them on the train, metro officials confirm Thursday.

According to the WUSA9 media partner The Washington Post, passengers were headed into Prince George's County after 11 p.m. Wednesday when they were held up in one of the last cars after the train left the station at Minnesota Avenue.

Passengers escaped through the emergency door into another car, leaving the armed man in another car, the Post reported.

Metro police have identified the man as 23-year-old Dontirius Dywane Bullock, of northeast DC.

Metro officials said Bullock was armed with a 4.5 mm BB gun. Police have charged him with assault with a deadly weapon.

Bullock is in metro police custody, however a booking photo has not yet been released.

Police have turned over surveillance video to the prosecutor's office.