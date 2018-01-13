Merriweather Post Pavilion roof collapses

(Photo: Merriweather Post Pavilion/Facebook)

COLUMBIA, MD. (WUSA9) - The roof of Merriweather Post Pavilion, an outdoor concert venue in Maryland, collapsed last night, according to a Facebook post by the venue.

The roof was in the final stage of a planned 5-year renovation project. It was in the process of being hydraulically raised 20 feet over a period of several months. It was expected that it was on its way to being secured permanently when it collapsed around 2:30 a.m. According to the concert venue, no one was injured.

The venue is still assessing why the roof collapsed, but has plans to build a new one. “Was not our decision, but the bright side is all the money we saved on imploding,” Seth Hurwitz, chairman of I.M.P. and operator of Merriweather Post Pavilion, wrote on Facebook.

Concert-goers are not to worry, however. The venue promises that the 2018 concert schedule will go on as planned, kicking off with its first announced performance on July 14th with the band Sugarland.

