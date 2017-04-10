Medical marijuana licensing begins in Md.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Starting Monday, patients in Maryland can begin applying for licenses to obtain medical marijuana legally in the state.
Once a dispensary network is up and running, medical marijuana will be available to patients 18 and older. A caregiver must register if the patient is a minor.
License seekers must get written permission from a doctor who’s registered with the Maryland Cannabis Commission.
Prescriptions only will be filled at licensed dispensaries, once they're open.
You can learn about what it takes to get a medical marijuana license and how to register by visiting the Maryland Cannabis Commission's website here.
