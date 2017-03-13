Md. task force ready to make rescues, plow roads

MONTGOMERY COUNY, MD (WUSA9) - The Life Safety Task Force in Montgomery County is designed to coordinate vital emergency management, including Pepco and the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, members of the task force gave WUSA9 an inside look into how they will operate for the upcoming winter storm.

The task force will work with the fire department, police and EMS to rescue folks in the snow storm. Last year in the blizzard, they used a tractor trailer and sled to rescue someone in Olney.

Rescues in the snow can be tricky because fire trucks have a hard time getting up narrow driveways.

The task force also will deploy a fleet of at least six snow plows Monday night to clear the roads.

The fire chief added that the partnership with Pepco is important as wet snow can cause downed power lines and outages.

