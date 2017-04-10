Md. soldier killed in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A soldier from Maryland was killed in action in Afghanistan while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, of Edgewood, died April 8 in Nangarhar Province. The Department of Defense said he was fatally injured by enemy forces who were using small arms fire.
He was 37 years old.
De Alencar was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He was based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
