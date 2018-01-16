MD snow plow businesses hope for more snow

Traffic moves along Interstate 684 in Katonah, N.Y during a steady snowfall Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: Frank Becerra Jr., USA TODAY NETWORK)

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - Another snow storm rolled through Hagerstown Tuesday night, but it still amounted too few flakes for one local business.

As of 10 pm, Hagerstown had received roughly an inch of snow downtown. While the cold weather provided plow businesses an opportunity to put down salt, the snow fall did not accumulate enough for them to push it off city streets.

Rick Springer owns "Rick's Lawncare". His business also plows roads during the wintertime.

He said the season has been rough from a business standpoint.

"Last year was a bad year," Springer said. "But, it seems like this year is the same way."

Springer said plow businesses need bigger storms so they can break even. He said he has expensive equipment that needs to be put to use.

"We get like three or four feet [of snow], everybody wants you then," Springer said.

In the meantime, he will continue to hold out hope for some more snow.

© 2018 WUSA-TV