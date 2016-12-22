Md. sides with Uber and Lyft over background checks

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft appear likely to remain in Maryland.

Thursday afternoon, the Maryland Public Service Commission sided with the companies and approved an alternate background check process for the ridesharing services.

RELATED: Uber threatens to pull out of Maryland

The state had previously wanted to require the companies to fingerprint drivers as part of a background check. Both Uber and Lyft argued against the mandate and threatened to end services statewide.

“We want to thank the Public Service Commissioners for carefully considering the public safety protections Uber has put in place to ensure Marylanders have access to a safe, reliable ride throughout the state," said Tom Hayes, General Manager for Uber in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. "This decision ensures that tens of thousands of hard-working residents continue to have fair access to flexible work opportunities and the reliable transportation options millions of Marylanders and visitors have come to expect and rely on.”

PREVIOUS: Could your next cab, Uber, or Lyft be unsafe?

In the 24-page report, the Commission noted Uber and Lyft’s background checks are extensive and already involve unique and emerging methods to help spot criminal history. It also noted fingerprinting-based background checks aren’t completely accurate and comprehensive.

Instead, the Commission approved a background check process that incorporates all of the ride-sharing companies’ current methods and includes additional safety checks.

The additional requirements include:

Ride-sharing companies must rerun background checks on all drivers every year.

Ride-share drivers must agree to report arrests and convictions to the parent company within three business days. The company must report to the Commission any deactivations that result.

Ride-share companies must check the entire adult history of its applicants for convictions in Maryland, and where possible, convictions in other jurisdictions.

Drivers must return the company’s trade dress (car decals, etc.) if they become permanently deactivated.

Each company has 10 business days to accept the changes.

This decision ensures that tens of thousands of hard-working residents continue to have fair access to flexible work opportunities and the reliable transportation options millions of Marylanders and visitors have come to expect and rely on.”

Tom Hayes, General Manager for Uber in DC, Maryland and Virginia