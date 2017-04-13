Md. rape laws could change soon; others remain passé

The state flag flies at half mast outside of the State Trooper barracks after an off duty Maryland State Trooper was shot and killed (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo: The Washington Post, 2010 The Washington Post)

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WUSA9) - A bill expected to be signed by Governor Larry Hogan will change how rape is defined in the state of Maryland.

The "No means No" law will include victims who were not able to fight back during the rape. Presently, charges against the rapist were not made unless the victim made an effort to physically resist.

The Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MCASA) applauds the bill and says "it is past time to change this law."

“Victims should not be expected to physically fight off a rapist and our criminal law should recognize that no means no,” said Lisae C. Jordan, Executive Director & Counsel for the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

While the "No means No" law appears to be moving forward, another bill revolving around rape was shutdown yet again.

A bill that would allow women to terminate parental rights of their rapist did not pass the General Assembly. Despite years of advocacy this bill has failed to pass for the ninth time.

"This is the most frustrating thing that happened all session,” Senator Robert Zirkin told WUSA9. The Senator said he thought the bill was "ready to roll."

© 2017 WUSA-TV