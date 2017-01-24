WUSA
Md. principal apologizes for calling cheerleaders' dance 'ghetto'

WUSA 11:41 AM. EST January 24, 2017

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County high school principal apologized for calling the cheerleaders' dance routine "ghetto" at a basketball game last week.

Spring Brook High School Principal Dr. Art Williams wrote a letter to the high school cheerleaders, telling them the comment was inappropriate and did not reflect the school's values. 

He made the "inappropriate" comment at a basketball game against Paint Branch High School last week.

Read the full letter from Dr. Williams:

 

