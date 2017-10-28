Md. police arrest man accused of murdering girlfriend

File photo

ELKTON, MD. (WUSA9) - A Cecil County man accused of murdering his girlfriend was arrested on Friday, Maryland State police said.

Police arrested Jason Daniel Waddell, 39, of Elkton. He is being charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as first- and second-degree assault, authorities stated.

The victim has been identified as Lyra Marie Magliancane, 38, of Elkton.

Authorities said a missing person investigation was launched on Friday just after 9 a.m. after Magliancane's ex-husband told police that the victim was not home when he tried to drop off their children earlier in the day.

The victim's car was found around 5:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Snow Meadow Lane in Baltimore, police stated. Waddell was detained at the scene.

Police said the victim's body was found at her home located in the 500 block of Elk Mills Road in Elkton. Her body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore in order to determine the cause and manner of death.

Waddell was taken to Cecil County Detention Center. An investigation is underway.

