Md. officer accused of soliciting prostitution, harrasing women

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - An officer is being accused of soliciting prostitution, harassing and sexually assaulting women, Anne Arundel County police said.

Authorities said a woman reported to police that she had been harassed and sexually assaulted by an Anne Arundel County police officer.

The woman reported that detective Brian Houseman was working on an unrelated case involving her in November 2016. She told police that Houseman started making unwanted advances towards her. Additionally Houseman is accused of sending a picture of his genitalia to her via text message. He also persuaded her to have sex with him after he told her he could "put in a good word" for an associate of the victim who was facing criminal charges.

Anne Arundel County police launched an investigation after this report. Police learned that Houseman had allegedly been involved in other inappropriate activity in three unrelated cases.

On February 9, 2017, Houseman was sent to investigate a stalking complaint. During the investigation Houseman started texting the female suspect, police said. Houseman was accused of making inappropriate sexual comments. According to authorities the text messaging happened while he was on duty. There was no intimate contact between Houseman and the woman.

Police also learned that Houseman contacted a woman on March 10 for soliciting prostitution. Houseman and the woman discussed sex for the exchange of money. The two of them met in the Brooklyn area of Anne Arundel County, where the money was exchanged for sex. Authorities said this incident happened while he was on duty.

Houseman contacted another woman on April 19, 2017 with intentions of soliciting prostitution. They discussed sex acts in exchange for money, however ended up not meeting. Police said Houseman was on duty when this happened.

Authorities said Houseman is being charged with fourth degree sex offense, second degree assault, prostitution (two counts), misconduct in office (four counts), and extortion by a government employee.

He was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Houseman is 44 and has been employed with Anne Arundel County police for about 13 years and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol in Eastern District. Houseman's police powers have been suspended and he has been assigned administrative duties.

The offenses alleged to have been committed by this officer are a betrayal of the values of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the policing profession. The men and women of the Anne Arundel County Police Department work hard to maintain the trust of the community and will always hold police department employees accountable for any actions that are inconsistent with providing the highest level of professional law enforcement services.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information about these incidents or any other incidents to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

