MD man claims Baltimore hospital discharged him prematurely

BALTIMORE, MD. (WUSA9) - A viral video that appears to show Baltimore hospital employees leaving a discharged patient in the cold may not be the first time such an incident has happened.

Jamil Hodges, of Odenton, Maryland, told WUSA9 he experienced a similar situation in November 2016.



Hodges said he had got into a car accident in Anne Arundel County. He said an ambulance then took him to the University of Maryland's shock trauma center in Baltimore.



Hodges said his first day at the hospital he received sufficient care. However, on the second day, he said things changed when he told the hospital staff that he did not have health insurance.



"It was almost like they were rushing me out of the hospital," he said. "I could barely walk."



Hodges' injuries included a dislocated wrist, a swollen hip and a damaged knee. However, he said injuries still did not stop hospital staff from placing him in the trauma center's lobby with nothing to wear but a gown. He added a nurse had also taken away his wheelchair.



"I felt less than a human being," he said. "I felt like a dog."



Hodges said when he saw the video of the woman who had been discharged from the University of Maryland Medical Center's Midtown Campus, he knew he had to tell his story.



"We're all human beings and we should be treated like human beings," he said.



WUSA9 reached out to the University of Maryland Medical System about Hodges' case. Karen Lancaster, Vice President of Media Relations & Corporate Communications for UMMS, wrote the following statement:



"I am sorry to hear about Mr. Hodges' reflection on his care. Due to patient privacy guidelines we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual patient case. However, I will pass this concern on to our patient advocacy team to look into."

