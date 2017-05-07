Md. high school security guard accused of having sex with student again

(Photo: Montgomery County Police)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - The director of security at Richard Montgomery High School was arrested Friday after being accused of having sex with a student again, police said.

Mark Yantsos, 57, had an ongoing sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at the same school where he'd been the head of security for a decade.

He was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the fourth degree.

According to a court document, around April 10, Yantsos posted a $75,000 bond and he was released from confinement.

The conditions of the release included that he should not contact the victim or minor children in the case and wear a GPS monitor.

According to the court documents, the victim said she was at Yantsos' home for at least 30 minutes on April 28, 29, 30 and May 1.

The victim and Yantsos were together for at least five hours on May 2, which is when they are accused of having sexual relations.

Montgomery County Public Schools said Yantsos is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Detectives are asking all parents of students who attend Richard Montgomery High School to talk to their children about their interactions with Mark Christopher Yantsos and contact detectives at 240-773-5400 if they believe their child was victimized.

