Md. father arrested in death of his newborn

RIVERDALE, MD. (WUSA9) - A 27-year-old father was arrested in connection with the murder of his three-week-old daughter, according to Prince George's County police.

Police arrested Nestor Hernandez of Riverdale in connection with the murder of Kendra Hernandez. Prince George's County Fire and EMS responded to the 6800 block of Patterson Street on Saturday for the report of an unresponsive baby. Authorities said the baby was taken to the hospital where she died the following day.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to police. Hernandez was charged with child abuse resulting in death and related offenses. Police said he had sole custody of the infant when the incident happened.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text "PGPD plus your message" to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

