Md. family fears dog kidnapped for third time

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A family in southern Anne Arundel County fears dognappers have taken their beloved family member for a third time.

The family told WUSA9’s Scott Broom Kato disappeared most recently on Jan. 27. They believe someone went inside their home, which is on a farm along Route 2, and snatched the dog.

The first two times he disappeared, Kato was returned under suspicious circumstances in the middle of the night. One time, family members woke up to find him locked in a barn on their property.

Kato’s family is desperately searching for the dog. They have big signs out asking for help and they’re offering a $2,000 reward. However, they fear he might be gone for good this time.

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating, but so far, they’re mystified, too.

