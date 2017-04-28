Md. family asks for witnesses of 2015 Wilson Bridge crash to come forward

MD. (WUSA9) - This was supposed to be the best times of their lives, instead, a Maryland man and his daughter say it's tough to go on. Their hearts are broken, their house is empty and they are searching for answers after a 2015 car crash killed the 68-year-old wife and mother Sandra Newsome of Maryland.

Nataunya Newsome remembers that December day when a trooper came to her job to tell her the news.

"And I just screamed, I didn't know what to do. I was just in so much shock I didn't believe it," Natunya said.

Nataunya's life changed forever. She said she never went back to her job. She couldn't bear the memories, nor the commute which took her past the area where her mom died, on the inner loop express lanes of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. That fateful morning, Nataunya had been caught up in traffic there but had no idea what had happened.

"Flashing back, if I would have known that was her, I would have gotten over there to find out how do I get to my mom," Nataunya said.

Nataunya's father, Emit, said it's tough to see his daughter so sad. He said there's a big hole in all their lives.

"Seems like it just happened yesterday, we married for 48 years, it's tough," Emit said.

Nataunya and Emit said all they know about the other car involved is it's a truck. They said they've been told there were no witnesses and no charges have been filed yet. Time has done little to take away their pain.

"It was hard for me and it's still very hard for me with not having any answers to what happened," Nataunya explained.

In the Newsome home, pictures sit everywhere of the mom, wife, and grandmother who was involved in her church, sang in her choir, loved to help people and was three months shy of retiring from her job at Inova Fairfax.

The family said they'll soon move from their Brandywine home with all its memories, but moving forward is something they can't quite do yet.

"Someone knows…that's why whoever saw it please come forward," Emit said.

The Prince George's County State's Attorney's office said they completed their investigation. They charged the driver of the truck with traffic offenses, including failure to obey speed limit and failure to avoid collision. According to the state’s attorney, these are the only charges they can bring based on the evidence they have.

If you have any information about the crash, please contact Christina Caron-Maroney at ccaron-moroney@tvmikemillerpa.com.

