Md. democrats support legislation for funding Planned Parenthood

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (AP) - Leading Maryland Democrats are supporting legislation for funding Planned Parenthood, because of concerns that the federal government will cut to family planning funds.

House Speaker Michael Busch joined other lawmakers Wednesday to express support for continued family planning services in the state.

The speaker says the measure would direct $2 million in the state's Medicaid budget to family planning, as well as another $700,000 from the state's general fund.

