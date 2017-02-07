Maryland's 4,900 dirty words banned from license plates

(Photo: The Baltimore Sun)

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - There are at least seven filthy words we are not allowed to say on TV. It turns out the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has way more than that. It has banned 4,900 words from state vanity plates.

They call it the Objectionable Plate List. And the Baltimore Sun has just published the whole thing.

Some of the plates turned down by the MVA are only mildly objectionable, like "Old fart." Some are racist, like "Aryan." And "Bedwetr" is just one of that seems to reflect badly only on the driver.



No curse words or obscenities are allowed, even when disguised by using numbers or unusual spelling. No references to crimes or drug use. No posing as a federal agent or police officer. No scatological or sexual plates. Nothing about sexual orientation. And even the most common insults can be tossed out. The MVA rejected "Dummy."



Some of the banned plates are obviously too nasty to even mention on TV. But others take a little deciphering.

Like 3ATM3, which is lewd only if you see it in your rear view mirror.

And why would they ban 1812? We thought it was about the Battle of Fort McHenry and the Star Spangled Banner. But a caller let us know it's a sexual reference. Apparently the plate checkers at the MVA are pretty smart.

You can see the full list here.

