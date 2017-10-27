Maryland skateboarder gives back to the community

LUSBY, MD (WUSA9) - A popular Maryland skateboarder continues to give back to his community years after finding fame on the world stage.



Joey Jett, 19, first started skateboarding when he was six. Soon after, he began to pick up sponsorships and even a spot on the heralded "Dew Tour" following his impressive performances at skateboard parks across the country.



The Patuxent High School graduate has both ties to the Baltimore area and Calvert County. However, his talents have taken him as far as England and Japan.

Joey Jett laid down a sweet session at PaxNation today and emphasized the importance of GRIT and just being a good person. #PaxOnOurGrind💯 pic.twitter.com/G2TNPZZ6QE — Patuxent High School (@PatuxentHSCCPS) October 23, 2017

"What naturally drew me to [skateboarding] was that it was an art," said Jett. "And, I was creating and expressing myself."

Jett has won even more fans by releasing skateboarding videos on the internet. It’s part of the reason why he has more than 100,000 likes on Facebook.

Despite all the success, Jett has still felt the need to inspire people in his community.

On Monday, Jett spoke to students at Patuxent about what drives him to succeed. He has also revealed plans to hold a fundraising event to build a skate park in the memory of a late Baltimore boy.

Five-year-old Jake Owens was killed six years ago by a distracted driver. Jett said he plans use the December 2 Baltimore premiere of his new video, “The Dream” to raise funds for the park.

Jett has a clear message for any aspiring skaters:

"Pretty much just follow your dreams and don't give up," he said.

