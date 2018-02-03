Maryland police warn of viral child porn video

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

PIKESVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - The Maryland State Police and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are warning of a viral child porn video circulating on social media. The disturbing video shows a underage girl engaged in a sex act and has been shared across the country.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces in multiple states are currently investigating the video. This is in an effort to locate the victim, as well as figure out the origin of the video.

Police are reminding people not to share the video as disseminating child pornography is illegal. You could be charged for sharing this video.

Instead, if the video is shared with you, you should report it to your internet provider or the social media platform it was shared on, police say. The video should then be deleted.

Anyone with investigative information on the identity of child or the suspect in this video should contact Maryland State Police at 410-653-4200. The investigation is ongoing.

