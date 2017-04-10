Maryland man accused of sex charge involving Missouri girl

Police Handout

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) - A Maryland man faces a Missouri federal sex charge allegedly involving a suburban Kansas City girl who prosecutors say he met online and was caught trying to drive her back to his state.

Twenty-two-year-old William Dela Cruz is charged in Kansas City with enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity.

RELATED: Md. brothers questioned in Missouri Amber Alert case

Authorities allege the 12-year-old girl said she was in an online relationship with Dela Cruz since November, and Dela Cruz and his brother drove last Thursday from Maryland to pick her up with plans to drive her to Maryland.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for the girl, not long before she was found safe with Dela Cruz near St. Louis.

MORE: Amber Alert canceled after Missouri girl found safe

Dela Cruz's brother hasn't been charged.

Online court records don't show whether Dela Cruz has an attorney.

© 2017 Associated Press