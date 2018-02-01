Maryland gov. Larry Hogan announces that he has 'common' skin cancer

(Photo: Hogan Facebook)

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WUSA9) - Maryland governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with “very common” types of skin cancer.

“Last week, you may have noticed some bandages and small spots on my face - I had some sun-damaged skin removed by my doctor,” Hogan wrote on Facebook. He wrote that doctors told him the spots contained basal and squamous cancer cells.

Hogan says these particular types of cancer are very common and there are “5.4 million cases in America a year.”

According to the American Cancer Society, these types of skin cancer are also very treatable. Hogan said that he will undergo treatment this weekend and be back in work on Monday.

After revealing his diagnosis, Hogan urged people to wear sunscreen. “When I was younger, I didn’t take care of myself in the sun like I should have – I was a lifeguard and spent a lot of time in the sun without protection,” he said on Facebook.

This isn’t Hogan’s first brush with cancer. In 2015, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hogan announced he was in remission in November 2016.

© 2018 WUSA-TV