Maryland Democrats to unveil gun-safety package

The Maryland State Capitol Building is seen in Annapolis 23 November 2007. (Photo: JIM WATSON, 2007 AFP)

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (AP) - Maryland Democrats will be announcing some gun-safety measures.



House and Senate Democrats have scheduled a noon news conference to talk about the package.



One measure would ban bump stocks.



Those are devices that enable rapid-fire shooting similar to fully automatic weapons.



They were used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year that killed 58 people and wounded more than 800.



House Speaker Michael Busch and Sen. Robert Zirkin, who chairs the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, are scheduled to attend, along with members of the Senate and House Democratic caucuses.



