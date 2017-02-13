Maryland bill cracks down on immigration raids

(Photo: JIM WATSON, 2007 AFP)

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - Maryland is fighting back against President Trump's immigration executive orders.

Lawmakers just introduced a bill called the Trust Act at the State House that would block state and local police from helping rounding up undocumented immigrants in federal raids.

Lawmakers held a rally Monday night in Annapolis. They said immigrants are afraid they could soon be simply pulled over and deported.

House Democrat Manes Morales, of Montgomery County, is one of the main sponsors. She said do not use the term “sanctuary state.”

“We’re not talking about murderers and rapists. We’re talking about the single mother who gets pulled over for a tail light,” Rep. Morales described.

The Trust Act targets President Donald Trump’s executive orders. It would ban Maryland from establishing any kind of religion-based registry.

Also, it would make it tougher for federal agents to remove immigrants from public places, like schools.

The big changes mean new hope for people like Madai, Jose, and Heather in New Carrollton. They’re living in uncertainty.

“Like my husband always says, hope is the one thing that should die at the end,” Madai said.

Supporters said this has a strong chance of passing in the Maryland House and in the Senate, but they still need to win over some conservatives.

