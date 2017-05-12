Man who killed 5 in crash skips sentencing day

OXON HILL, MD. (WUSA9) - The man convicted of killing five people in a crash, including two sisters, failed to appear in court for sentencing Friday.

The judge issued a warrant for his arrest after the man didn't appear in court after police say he admitted to killing five people in a drunk driving crash.

It has been two-and-a-half years since Kenneth Kelley crashed into another car, in Oxon Hill. Prosecutors said Kelley was going at least 70-miles an hour when he hit a car stopped at a light.

He killed two children and three adults, including sisters Typhani Wilkerson and Tameika Curtis, who had 10 children between them.

WUSA9's Bruce Leshan reported on Friday that for an unknown reason the jail removed Kelley GPS anklet this week.

Friday, family members were screaming and crying after Kelley did not show up to court. Now, they are pleading for him to turn himself in.

Prince George’s County deputies are also looking for Kelley.

