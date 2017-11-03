Man struck on the Beltway while attempting to flee after armed robbery

MONTGOMERY CO, MD (WUSA9) - A suspect of an armed robbery in Montgomery County was struck on the Beltway after police say he attempted to flee on foot.

Around 12:30 p.m., police say multiple suspects who were armed entered a business in Montgomery County. After the armed robbery was reported, police spotted the white van that was described to be associated with the robbery.

We are assisting on beltway. Diverting stuck cars on inner loop to outer loop at mile marker 25. pic.twitter.com/2D2xbJveFw — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 3, 2017

Officers followed the van on the inner loop near Prince George's County attempting to stop the vehicle on the Beltway. The van crashed with the five suspects inside, hitting at least two other cars.

Police say one suspect attempted to flee on foot and was struck by an unmarked police car.

Four suspects have been taken into custody. Police say multiple firearms were found in the van.

The accident caused major delays on the Beltway near mile marker 25 during rush hour. Two lanes of the Inner Loop have been reopened. Police say there is no estimated time for when the Beltway will reopen.

The public should avoid the area if possible.

