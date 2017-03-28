Man struck and killed by impaired driver in La Plata, Md.

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

LA PLATA, MD. (WUSA9) - A man is dead after being struck by an impaired driver on Route 301 in La Plata, Md. Tuesday night, Maryland State police said.

Christopher Thomas Flad, 35, of Charles County is dead after he was hit by a car around 7:23 p.m. on southbound U.S. Route 301 north of Billingsley Rd., authorities said.

The investigation shows that a 2001 Nissan Frontier pick-up truck, driven by a 35-year-old man from Mary's County drove onto the right shoulder and hit a guardrail before hitting the pedestrian, who was walking southbound on the right shoulder. The driver continued to drive southbound on U.S. Route 301 after hitting the pedestrian. He then turned right onto Billingsley Road and then pulled into the driveway for the Charles County mobile intensive care unit before coming to a halt.

Police said Flad was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The driver showed signs of impairment and took standardized field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody and transported to Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack for the investigation.

Charges are currently pending.

