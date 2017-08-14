Man steals woman's car with her 5-year-old inside in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, MD (WUSA9) - A man stole a woman's car with her 5-year-old son inside on Monday at a Glen Burnie, Md. store, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The child was later found unharmed in a neighborhood in Baltimore City. Police say the car was also found in the area of 1500 North Fulton Ave., in Baltimore City.

Around 5:20 p.m., police say a woman contacted police, claiming a man had stolen her car with her 5-year-old son inside at a store located on Oak Manor Road in Glen Burnie. She told police she got out of her car to talk to a friend when the man jumped into her car and sped away. She also told police the man had asked her for money earlier outside the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately six feet tall, skinny build, wearing a black and white baseball cap, a black shirt with the writing “Island Quizine” on the back, black and white Adidas style pants, and black and white shoes.



If you have information about this incident, please contact the police.

© 2017 WUSA-TV