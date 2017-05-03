JESSUP, MD (WUSA9) - A sighting has been reported of an unknown male in the woods where a prisoner escaped last Friday in Jessup, Maryland, Howard County police said.

Police say the sighting is unconfirmed, but police are sending resources to investigate.

Single report of a possible sighting of an unknown male in Jessup is unconfirmed. Sending police resources to check it out. Will update. — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) May 3, 2017

According to police, 28-year-old David M. Watson escaped from Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in the 8400 block of Dorsey Run Road in Jessup.

Watson was being transported to the hospital by the Wicomico County Detention Center when he escaped custody and fled into a wooded area.

Police describe him as a white male, 5’ 8” and 140 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Dorsey Run Road and Patuxent Range Road.

No additional information has been released at this time.

