Man shot, killed outside Md. home

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Annapolis, Maryland late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Bowman Drive. When Annapolis police officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Andrew Williams with injuries consistent with being shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police continue to investigate.

Officers and Detectives are on scene investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

