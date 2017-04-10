Man killed in Annapolis house fire, investigation underway

(Photo: Anne Arundel County Fire) (Photo: Rogers, Susan)

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WUSA9) - One man is dead and another escaped after a house fire in the Annapolis area Tuesday morning, Anne Arundel County Fire said.

The fire happened at a home located in 1700 block of Winchester Rd. in Annapolis around 1:30 a.m., according to officials.

Officials said a medic unit heading home apparently discovered the house fire from the Severn River Bridge.

A total of 56 firefighters responded to the house fire. When they got to the scene fire was seen coming from the first story of the house. They were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

An investigation is now underway.

