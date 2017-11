System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

ACCOCEEK, MD. (WUSA9) - A man is dead after an early morning car crash in Accokeek, Prince George's County police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 15200 block of Derbyshire Way, authorities stated.

According to authorities the car hit a tree and then overturned. An investigation is underway.

